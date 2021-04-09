Love is in the ink! Travis Barker has added another tattoo to his very large collection. The 45-year-old musician debuted a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name inked on his chest.

The ‘Kourtney’ design is written in delicate script outlined in white just above his left nipple. Granted, the Blink 182 drummer has tattoos covering virtually his entire body, so the new design he got in the name of love overlaps with some old ink.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, April 9, to share a picture of the ink, showing off her red French manicure with hearts. She didn’t caption the photo, but the comments section was filled with fans and friends reactions. “Oh em geee another Kourtney breaks the internet day with just her hand,” write Scotty Cunha. Another fan wrote, “Oh, y’all locked in for sure.”

While Barker has yet to take to Instagram to show off his design, he did decide to take off his white t-shirt while on a Hollywood tour bus on Thursday, April 8. And when Stylish zoomed in just enough, it was clear that the musician was flashing his new tattoo.

While the ‘Kourtney’ ink is the first explicit shoutout to his girlfriend, Barker gave a subtle nod to the Poosh founder with a different tattoo earlier in the year.

The father of two took to Instagram on March 26, 2021, to share a snap of a new thigh tattoo courtesy of Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar. The ink was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s movie True Romance and reads, ’You’re so cool,” in what appears to be Kardashian’s handwriting.

Kardashian hopped into into the comments on the debut post, writing, “You’re so cool!”

The film seems to have a special meaning for the couple, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted screenshots from the 1993 action film back in January 2021, before the duo’s relationship was confirmed. She captioned the passionate post with a simple red heart emoji.

Further confirming the connection, Barker commented, “You’re so cool,” on the post.

After flirty Instagram comments sparked relationship rumors, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Barker were “officially a couple” and “have been dating for a couple months” in January 2021.

Kardashian, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Scott Disick, confirmed her relationship with Barker via a February 2021 Instagram post.

In the caption-less photo, the reality star showed a picture of the two holding hands while in the car, just 2 days after Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian is rocking a themed manicure, complete with red, heart-shaped French tips. While Barker was not explicitly tagged in the photo, his heavily inked hands were a giveaway.

Since then, the two have been snapped out and about in California and even spent Easter day together.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing really well,” a source exclusively told Us after the couple were spotted packing on the PDA during a March 2021 outing in West Hollywood.