Wedded bliss! Following their whirlwind romance, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are husband and wife — reportedly exchanging vows in Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday, April 4, after the 2022 Grammys.

TMZ reports that the couple presented a marriage license to a chapel owner in Sin City after Barker performed at the awards show. One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson subsequently confirmed the news to People.

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there,” he told the outlet on Tuesday, April 5. “They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

He added of the 30-minute ceremony: “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun.”

The Blink-182 drummer previously popped the question to the Poosh founder in October 2021 with an elaborate beachfront setup.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the proposal, which took place at sunset at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Ahead of his grand gesture, the Meet the Barkers alum asked his love’s mom, Kris Jenner, for her blessing.

“I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” Jenner, 65, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month. “He did, he’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait. … I think people at the hotel thought they were setting up for The Bachelorette or something.”

The Safely founder continued, “Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other. They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that the duo were officially a couple.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source explained at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The musician’s relationship with the mom of three — she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick — continued to heat up as the pair’s relationship got more serious as they shared plenty of PDA, met each other’s families and got even closer to one another.

“They’re very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple,” a source previously revealed to Us in July 2021. “Their bond is unbreakable at this point.”

While the couple’s nuptials marked the first time the University of Arizona alum has tied the knot, Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Since their separation, they’ve continued to coparent son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. Alabama later referred to the former Dash owner as her “stepmom” via Instagram Live earlier this year.

Shortly after news of the pair’s engagement made headlines, Alabama shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the celebration via Instagram, including one of Kardashian’s giant diamond rings, writing, “Love you guys.”

As the duo’s relationship continued to heat up, the former pageant queen, 46, previously told Us that she wasn’t “bothered” over their love as long as her children weren’t excluded from their lives.

“I don’t even find [their actions] even scandalous or whatever,” Moakler exclusively revealed in May 2021. “Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it. I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them, I don’t think about them. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

However, after seeing Kravis’ True Romance-inspired Halloween costume weeks after the couple’s engagement, she was perplexed, even noting via Instagram comment, “It’s like an episode of Punk’d,” referring to the exes’ former bond over the 1993 movie.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie,” the former Miss New York USA previously told Us in May 2021. “I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

