Congratulations from his kids! Travis Barker’s teenage son and daughter reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement on Sunday, October 17.

When the Poosh creator, 42, posted a photo of the Blink-182 member’s proposal, captioned, “Forever,” Barker’s daughter, Alabama wrote, “Love u guys.”

As for the musician’s son, Landon, the 18-year-old shared a video of Kardashian kissing his dad, 45. “So happy for me and my new family,” Landon wrote alongside the footage.

Barker shares the teens with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Meet the Barker alums were married from 2004 to 2006.

The Grammy nominee’s relationship with Kardashian has had an effect on the former pageant queen’s dynamic with Landon and Alabama, she exclusively told Us Weekly in May.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the actress, 46, said at the time. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Kardashian has three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with Scott Disick, and her relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, is similarly strained.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them.”

Another insider told Us that same month that the former couple’s bond is “worse than ever,” explaining, “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

Kardashian and Barker were longtime friends before their relationship took a romantic turn. Us confirmed in January that they had been dating for “a couple months.”

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source explained to Us at the time. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together. They have been close friends for years. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while

Since then, the couple have shared many sweet moments with each other’s kids, from going on a ski trip in April to celebrating the 4th of July at Disneyland three months later.