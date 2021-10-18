Keeping up with the congratulations! Kim Kardashian and more celebrities shared their excitement over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement on Sunday, October 17.

The Poosh creator, 42, shared photos of the 45-year-old Blink-182 member’s proposal via Instagram, captioned, “Forever.”

In the social media upload, she and the drummer embraced on the beach while standing inside a heart made of roses. The floral arrangement was surrounded by candles.

The Grammy nominee reposted his fiancée’s Instagram post on his Story, alongside an infinity sign. He also showed a bed covered in rose petals.

The couple celebrated their engagement with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s family members, from Kim, 40, to Kylie Jenner, and the former E! personalities gave glimpses of their dinner party.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the pair were dating, and they went public with their relationship the following month. Kourtney and Barker have been showing their PDA-filled relationship ever since, from handwritten love notes in March to a desert trip in April.

The Meet the Barkers alum was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2006. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the former pageant queen, 46.

As for the University of Arizona grad, she and Scott Disick dated on and off from 2005 to 2015. The former couple are the parents of Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Although a source exclusively told Us in February that the Talentless creator, 38, was “OK” with his ex’s relationship, their amicable dynamic has gone south.

“Outside of coparenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is nonexistent,” another insider told Us seven months later. “He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them.”

Last month, a third source said, “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney. It’s more strained than ever.”

The Flip It Like Disick star bashed Kourtney and the musician’s PDA in alleged Instagram DMs to Younes Bendjima in August, writing, “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

One week after the model, 29, released screenshots of the messages, Disick and his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, called it quits.

Keep scrolling to see Kourtney’s friends and family members showing their support for her and Barker’s major relationship milestone, from TikTok’s Addison Rae to Dash Doll’s Khadijah Haqq.