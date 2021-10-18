Travis Barker did well! Kourtney Kardashian showed off her gorgeous sparkler on Sunday, October 17, after the drummer, 45, popped the question in Santa Monica, California.

Kardashian, 42, showed off the diamond ring in a photo shared by Barker’s daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “So happy for you guys. Love you both,” Alabama captioned the photo, with Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You” playing in the background.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 star, 45, also shares son Landon, 17, with Moakler.

The musician popped the question on Sunday night on the beach in the middle of thousands of roses.

The musician and Kardashian made their relationship public in January after years of friendship. The pair initially bonded over their children, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” the insider explained. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Five months later, a source exclusively told Us that a proposal was on the horizon for the couple, saying, “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis. The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her.”

Last month, Barker replied to an Instagram video of the pair giggling, writing, “Laugh with you for the rest of my life.” The Poosh founder responded, “My whole life.”

He also opened up to Nylon magazine the same month about flying for the first time after being in a plane crash that killed DJ AM in 2008, a decision that he made because of his bond with the reality star.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he told the magazine in September. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

He continued, “It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”