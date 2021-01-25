Thank the little ones! The close bond between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s children helped the new couple’s friendship blossom into a romantic relationship.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, coparents two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Us confirmed on Sunday, January 24, that Kardashian and Barker are dating, with a source saying, “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The news came two days after the E! personality and the Grammy nominee sparked relationship rumors by sharing similar photos near the swimming pool at her mother Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, California. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Barker has also been leaving comments on Kardashian’s Instagram posts, most recently dropping a red rose emoji beneath a snap of her walk-in closet.

The musician has known the Kardashian-Jenner family for years and previously made appearances on KUWTK as well as Khloé Kardashian’s short-lived variety show, Kocktails With Khloé. He told Us in 2015 that he “had a crush on” Kim Kardashian when she worked as his ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton’s assistant.

“How could you not stare at Kim?” Barker said at the time. “I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

Kourtney dated Disick, 37, from 2006 to 2015 and model Younes Bendjima from 2017 to 2018. Barker, for his part, was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Moakler, 45, from 2004 to 2008. He had a short-lived romance with Rita Ora (who previously dated Rob Kardashian) in 2015.

The “All the Small Things” performer previously sparked romance speculation with the reality star in 2019, but he denied that there was anything going on between them at the time.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he told E! News. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”