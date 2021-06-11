Kar-Jenner approved! Since Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis Barker in January 2021, her family has offered their stamp of approval many times over.

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2021. “Both of their families are supportive.”

Us confirmed the pair’s romance one month prior.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a separate source shared at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

News that the duo’s longtime bond had turned romantic came shortly after the rocker got up close and personal with the reality star’s family while hanging out at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs, California. In the months that followed, the momager only grew to appreciate her eldest daughter’s boyfriend more.

“Isn’t [their love] great?” Jenner gushed during an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance in June 2021.

Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares children Landon and Alabama, shared her support as well.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the model told Us in February 2021. “I absolutely am super happy for them.”

The couple’s friends are also big fans of seeing their love blossom.

“I’m obsessed,” Kardashian’s BFF Addison Rae told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I love Kourtney and I love Travis. They’re both amazing people and I wish them the best. They’re so cute.”

Tracy Romulus, a close friend of the Kardashian sisters, also shared her blessings on a PDA-heavy Instagram post.

“Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

While vows haven’t been exchanged, the pair’s relationship has been made permanent in another way. In April 2021, Kardashian shared a glimpse of her boyfriend’s newest tattoo, which featured her name written in delicate script right above his left nipple.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” a source told Us exclusively soon after. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Scroll to see the Kardashian-Jenner family’s best quotes about the pair’s relationship: