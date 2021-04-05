Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, spoke out after a “private” photo of Khloé Kardashian in a bathing suit went viral on social media.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Romulus said in a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six on Monday, April 5. “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The 36-year-old Good American cofounder made headlines for rocking a skimpy purple bikini over Easter weekend in Palm Springs with her family.

“The Purple Eater 💜,” Khloé captioned the Friday, April 2, Instagram snap.

An alleged unauthorized and unedited photo from the same day subsequently surfaced online. While the Revenge Body host has yet to publicly comment on the picture, she has admitted to using Photoshop in the past.

“Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing,” Khloé said during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s former Netflix docuseries, Chelsea Does, in February 2016. “It’s the only way to live. … It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

More recently, Khloé commented on a TikTok about her body transformation.

“I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that,” she wrote last month. “But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence. I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Khloé tries to ignore any hate about her ever-changing appearance.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” the source told Us exclusively in June 2020. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”