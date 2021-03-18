Not always putting on a brave face. Khloé Kardashian is a pro when it comes to handling social media trolls with a sense of humor — but sometimes the negative comments cut deep.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got real about how much it hurts to see jokes about her major transformation after a fan called out the “bulls–t” way she’s treated online. “I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that,” the Good American cofounder wrote in the comments of the Instagram post. “But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does [sic] to someone’s soul and confidence.”

Kardashian continued: “I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s simply for clickbait. Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes my heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Since her family’s reality show debuted in 2007, the Strong Looks Better Naked author has dropped a significant amount of weight due to her rigorous fitness routine. Despite being open about her physical transformation, Kardashian has still had to defend herself against speculation about plastic surgery, Photoshop and more.

“Now on my Instagram page people comment saying ‘I liked you better when you were bigger’ and I think, ‘Thank God I don’t live my life for other people because I’d be in a constant tug of war,'” she told Cosmopolitan UK in 2015. “I have never felt ‘fat,’ I just didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I look back at pictures.”

Though she doesn’t hesitate to address the accusations, the TV personality’s fans have become increasingly skeptical about how she’s achieved her new look. In May 2020, Kardashian joked that she gets a “weekly face transplant” after showing off a lighter ‘do on Instagram.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively the next month. “She thinks she looks great. And actually, [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

While she may put on a brave face in the comments section, Kardashian admitted that criticism about her appearance would “definitely bug” her early on in her career.

“I’m like, ‘What in the world?'” she told Elle in October 2020. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now, I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”