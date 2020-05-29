Khloe Kardashian Claps Back, Jokes That She Gets a ‘Weekly Face Transplant’

Khloé Kardashian’s got jokes! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a witty comeback to an Instagram troll who asked why she always looks “so different” in her pics.

A Round Up of the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures: From Kris’ Throwback to Kourtney’s Tiny String 2-Piece

The mom of one shared a series of retro-filtered Instagram selfies on Thursday, May 29. For the at-home photo shoot, she donned a long-sleeved tie-dye turtleneck from Off-White and wore her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Critics were quick to point out that her features don’t look the same as they used to. One Instagram user commented, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

Hello Curves! Let’s Take a Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s Body Evolution Over the Past Decade, Shall We?

The 35-year-old replied to the comment and said, “My weekly face transplant clearly.” Sassy!

“CLAP BACK 👏🏻 ugh love you,” one fan wrote in response.

Another follower commented on the pic, “Forehead looks bigger now lol.” Kardashian replied, “I have no idea what that means.”

That’s not to say that there weren’t people who expressed their love for her look. Kim Zolciak commented, “Absolutely stunning!!!!! PERIODT.” And BFF Malika Hakk wrote, ““Light brown hair with green eyes…” 👅🔥😍.”

Just a week prior, the reality star posted an Instagram photo revealing her new bronde hair color. Some noted that Kardashian looked unrecognizable in the pics, which she captioned, ““Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn.”

Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid have also defended themselves on social media recently amid rumors that they’ve had aesthetic facial enhancements.

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

On May 21, Baldwin came across a photo of herself on a fan account that insinuated she’s had work done. She commented on the since-deleted pic, “I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Hadid debunked rumors during an Instagram Live on May 20. “I think I have the cheeks already, so there’s not a lot to fill in,” the California native told Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons. “But no, for those wondering, I’ve never injected anything into my face.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)