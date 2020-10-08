Not worried about the haters. Khloé Kardashian knows she looks — and feels — great amid chatter about her ever-changing appearance.

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring.”

The source adds, “She feels like the best version of herself.”

The 36-year-old reality star made headlines earlier this year when fans flooded the comments section of her May Instagram post with questions about her new look.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a second source told Us at the time. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

More recently, Kardashian clapped back at a social media user who said she looks “different every week.”

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive,” the Revenge Body host tweeted on October 2. “I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

She concluded, “With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”

Kardashian, who has previously joked about getting a “weekly face transplant,” also has the support of off-again on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us confirmed in August that the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter True, were back on after the NBA player was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” a source told Us in September. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”