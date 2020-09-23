New and improved! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been in a good place since their reconciliation amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

The insider adds, “They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

Us confirmed in August that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and Thompson, 29, had rekindled their romance while quarantining together with their 2-year-old daughter.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” an insider said at the time.

The couple — who began dating in 2016 — first split in April 2018 after the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant. The duo got back together but called it quits again in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Despite their rocky past, Kardashian isn’t concerned with what fans think about her reunion with the athlete.

“At this point, Khloé doesn’t really care about any backlash from fans about her being back together with Tristan,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She has already been through that ringer and accepts that some fans are always going to have their own, often negative, opinion.”

A second source added that the Good American cofounder wants to put their past behind them and build a future together.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”