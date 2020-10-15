Bye, haters! Khloé Kardashian isn’t stressed about trolls slamming her looks because she doesn’t have time for the negativity.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, opened up about her feelings on people criticizing her physical appearance during an interview with Elle on Thursday, October 15.

“At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, ‘What in the world?'” she said. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

Kardashian admitted she’s tempted to joke around when trolls slam her looks. “Sometimes I have to f–k with people a little bit,” she admitted. “I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it.”

The Good American cofounder is known for occasionally clapping back at the negative comments on her evolving appearance. In May, one Instagram user wrote, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

Kardashian quipped back, “My weekly face transplant clearly.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that she’s not concerned when people question her new look.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” the insider said at the time. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

Earlier this month, the Strong Looks Better Naked author slammed another social media user who said she looks “different every week.”

Kardashian tweeted back, “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

A source told Us on October 8 that the reality star feels confident and that her appearance wasn’t altered due to major surgery.

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring.”

The source added, “She feels like the best version of herself.”