Doppelganger alert! Khloé Kardashian reacted after a fan thought she bore a striking resemblance to her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The Revenge Body host, 36, shared a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 24, of herself posing in her Good American athleisure. “My rhinestone cup makes water taste better,” Khloé captioned the post. “Btw, Kourt is jealous of my cup.”

One fan commented, “I thought this was Kourtney at first glance,” to which Khloé replied, “Wow!! What a compliment.”

Kourtney, 41, also showed her support when she liked the photo.

Khloé has come under fire in recent months for her evolving look. In May, the Good American cofounder shared a photo via Instagram of her bronde hair color, which caused fans to think the pic was altered. One person asked Khloé why she looked “different” in the snapshot to which she responded, “My weekly face transplant clearly.”

Three months later, the E! personality posted a selfie with her 2-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Who is that on the right?” the user wrote. Khloé replied, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix docuseries, Chelsea Does, that she has no problem altering her photos on social media.

“Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing,” she explained in February 2016. “It’s the only way to live.”

Khloé added, “It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also shared her opinions on plastic surgery in March 2016 during an episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloé.

“We’re all putting on a f—king mask basically every day anyway,” she said at the time. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision. I just don’t like when someone else is like, ‘Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big tits,’ and then a girl’s like, ‘I gotta get double-Ds.’ If you want them, great. If you’re doing that for your man, that’s when it bothers me.”