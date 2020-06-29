Khloé Kardashian’s back to brown! The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her new look on the ‘gram, which was debuted at her birthday festivities over the weekend.

The star’s birthday formally fell on Saturday, June 27. For her party, which consisted of “family only,” Kardashian stunned in a long-sleeved, sparkly and sheer minidress.

In the pics, she rocks super long brown hair that’s parted in the center. The new color is much darker than the bronde look she practically broke the Internet with in May.

“Birthday Glam✨,” the Good American co-founder captioned a series of snaps. “Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw… I’m loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now.”

The mastermind behind the hairstyle was Andrew Fitzsimons, one of the Kardashian family’s go-to celeb stylists. He commented on her IG post, tagging the rest of her birthday glam squad: makeup artist Ash Holm and celeb manicurist Chaun Legend.

“🔥We did that @khloekardashian @ash_kholm @chaunlegend 🔥,” Fitzsimons wrote.

Ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson couldn’t resist commenting on how good she looked. “🔥❤️😍🔥❤️,” he wrote in the comments.

Friends and fellow A-listers also flocked to the mom of one’s comments section to praise her new ‘do. “So beautiful 💕💕,” Kim Zolciak commented. Lala Anthony wrote, “GORG🔥❤️😘😘😘LOVE THIS HAIR.”

A few days prior, on June 25, a Twitter user posted a poll asking whether the world prefers “blonde Khloé” or “brunette Khloé.” Over 10,000 people voted and the larger majority voted for “blonde Khloé.”

Proving that she’s always paying attention, Khloé commented on the poll! “My heart is with blonde,” she wrote. “But sometimes a girl just needs to change. I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now.”

Another user commented on the Twitter thread, “Girl I just got blonde and idk how the hell u deal wi. the bleaching sessions.”

The Los Angeles native replied, “Oh it’s so f*cking annoying! That’s why in quarantine I just couldn’t keep up with it. I said f*ck it I’m just gonna go dark.” Relatable!

