Khloé Kardashian is putting her happiness first! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t worried about what people think of her ever-changing look — and her recent photo transformation.

“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Good American cofounder, 35, is instead focused on how she feels in her own skin and not what internet trolls comment on her photos.

“She thinks she looks great,” the insider adds. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

The reality TV star proved she’s got jokes when she fired back at an Instagram troll on Thursday, May 29, who insinuated her photos didn’t match what she actually looks like.

The mom of one shared a series of selfies on social media with her hair in a half-up, half-down style, at the time, which resulted in critics pointing out that her features didn’t look the same as they used to. “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one user asked.

“My weekly face transplant clearly,” the California native fired back.

Another follower wrote, “Forehead looks bigger now lol,” to which Kardashian replied, “I have no idea what that means.”

The Instagram banter came one week after Kardashian shared a photo of her new darker blonde hair color and tanned skin with her followers.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the post on May 22.

Her fresh locks and sun-kissed skin caused her mom, Kris Jenner, to comment, “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!”

The star’s BFF Malika Haqq also applauded the look, writing, “Go off” along with the heart-eyes emoji.

The Revenge Body host’s dramatic change in appearance caused some fans to do a double-take, with one noting, “I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho.”

Other followers were equally as stunned by Kardashian’s reveal, writing, “Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lock down a whole different person. Wow!”

In addition to sharing a photo of a different hairstyle amid the coronavirus quarantine, the Strong Looks Better Naked author continually gives fans an inside look into her fitness routine.

“Let’s do this!” Kardashian captioned a workout video from May 24, which featured the reality star pulling her daughter True, 2, behind her in a wagon as she got in her steps over Memorial Day weekend.