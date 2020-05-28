Moving on up! Khloé Kardashian is putting her Calabasas, California, home on the market for nearly $20 million — and photos of the property prove it’s worth every penny.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, May 26, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, was listing her home six years after purchasing it.

The Good American cofounder’s expansive manse was previously owned by Justin Bieber, who sold the property for $7.2 million in 2014. Kardashian renovated the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home with the help of Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who has also lended his interior design instincts to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner over the years.

Khloé is taking a risk by putting her home up for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has forced her and her family to shelter in place in their gated California neighborhood. After celebrating Scott Disick‘s 37th birthday over Memorial Day weekend, the Revenge Body host defended her family members from criticism about their lack of attention to social distancing guidelines.

“Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know,” Khloé wrote in response to heated comments on her Instagram posts from the birthday bash. “Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

Before clarifying how seriously her family was taking the current health crisis, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared sweet snapshots of her 2-year-old daughter, True, playing with her cousins on her Instagram Story.

“Stay safe! Stay smart,” she told her followers. “Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

Earlier this year, Us exclusively confirmed that Khloé and her daughter were hunkered down with her ex Tristan Thompson amid the pandemic. “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” an insider revealed in March. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, called it quits in February 2019 after nearly three years of dating on and off following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Scroll down to get a closer look at the reality star’s multimillion-dollar mansion!