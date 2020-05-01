Harsh reality. Kylie Jenner opened up about feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality series, which returns in the fall to finish up season 18, will share a close look at how the Kardashian-Jenner clan adapted to the stay-at-home order in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 outbreak. While Scott Disick admitted he was feeling “a little stir crazy,” the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder took the effects of the novel disease to heart.

“It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” she said to the camera, appearing to tear up slightly.

The makeup mogul has been spending quality time with her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, as she keeps her distance from her siblings. On Thursday, April 30, fans began to wonder whether Jenner’s ex Travis Scott was also staying with her amid the pandemic. The rapper, 28, was spotted in the background of the reality star’s TikTok video — and later got a loving birthday message from the mother of his child.

“DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” Jenner wrote alongside a handful of photos of Scott. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the exes had called it quits in October 2019 after years of dating on and off. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the pair were giving their relationship another try, but Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason cleared the air during an Instagram Live session in March.

While it’s unclear how long the “Butterfly Effect” rapper was staying with Jenner, other members of the Kardashian family have been steadily quarantined with their exes. Us confirmed in March that Khloé Kardashian was living with Tristan Thompson during the pandemic, more than one year after their split. Though a source later explained that the Good American cofounder, 35, is “not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way,” her family members aren’t convinced.

In the new KUWTK teaser, Disick, 36, wondered if the exes had slept together while in quarantine — and Kris Jenner responded with a definitive “100 percent.”