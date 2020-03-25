Welcome to Instagram! Mason Disick talked about his aunt Kylie Jenner’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott after joining the social media site.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” Disick, 10, said during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, March 24.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down rumors that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, were back on, weeks after multiple outlets reported on March 8 that the former couple had reunited.

The duo, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, broke up in October, but their split wasn’t ever considered permanent, according to a source.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in October. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

The duo were together for more than two years before putting a pause on their relationship and focusing on coparenting.

In addition to speaking about his relatives, Disick, who is the eldest child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, has posted nine photos since creating his Instagram account, @masondisick.official. Until now, Mason has only had fan accounts dedicated to him.

He has, however, had a TikTok profile, which his mom has appeared on more than once.

In January, the Poosh founder, 40, joined her son and YouTube star David Dobrik on the social media app.

In the trio’s TikTok video, Kardashian handed Mason something from the fridge, clapped during a pool game and hugged him as Hippie Sabotage’s “Devil Eyes” played in the background.

The mother-son duo joined forces again for a second clip that showed the pair dancing to “Lottery” by K Camp while wearing matching trench coats and sunglasses.

Kardashian also shares daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with the Flip It Like Disick alum, 36.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.