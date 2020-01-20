Getting their groove on! Kourtney Kardashian and her 10-year-old son, Mason, dancing in an epic TikTok video with David Dobrik.

The Poosh creator, 40, and the YouTube star, 23, copied Mason’s moves as he danced in between them to “Lottery” by K Camp. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also shares Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Scott Disick, wore an all-black outfit and a big smile as she waved her arms and shook her hips.

In another upload, Dobrik said, “Hey guys, I’m here with Mason and I’m gonna teach him how to TikTok.” The former Vine star panned over to show the preteen and his famous mom. Kardashian proceeded to hand her son something out of the fridge, cheer him on during a pool game and hug him to the tune of Hippie Sabotage’s “Devil Eyes.”

On his own account, Mason filmed one of his friends drinking syrup and pouring water into cereal. He also explained his “night routine” as he brushed his teeth, picked out his clothes and set an alarm.

In June, Disick, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively that even though his eldest son “lives a high-end life,” he’s treated normally at school. The Talentless creator explained, “He treats other people with a lot of respect. I’m very thankful that there’s no bullying or anything like that. … He comes home happy and he’s excited to get up in the morning, so I’m really, really thrilled about that because I know how much pressure there can be to be a kid in school.”

Kardashian isn’t the first mom to join her kid on TikTok this year. Not only did Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears dance with Preston, 14, Jayden, 13, Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 21 months, in December, but Courteney Cox busted a move with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, earlier this month.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience?” the Friends alum, 55, captioned the social media upload. “Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics.”

Cox’s teenager, who she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette, danced in front of the camera in a cropped black tank top and neon sweat pants, while her mom mirrored the moves from behind.

The actress’ friends showed their support for her TikTok debut. “Solid ending,” David Spade commented, while Erin Foster wrote, “Whoa, you’re good at this.”