Dancing like nobody’s watching! Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears took family fun night to the next level.

The “Circus” singer, 38, teamed up with her 28-year-old sister for a TikTok dance party — but their kids were the true stars of the show. The Spears sisters looked cool in their oversized jackets as they danced around a living room in the energetic black-and-white video.

Jamie Lynn’s 20-month-old daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, joined in on the fun, bouncing up and down on a coffee table wearing a pair of fluffy earmuffs. The Zoey 101 alum’s oldest daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, showed off her moves on top of the kitchen island.

“Me and my friends 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️,” Jamie Lynn captioned the silly video.

The Spears sisters shared the fun moment together a few weeks after Britney celebrated her 38th birthday with a family-focused intention in mind. The “Stronger” singer was looking forward to moving into the next year with “a positive headspace” amid ongoing drama regarding her conservatorship.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in early December. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently.”

The “Toxic” singer has certainly felt the support of her younger sister throughout her battles with both her conservatorship and her mental health. After Britney checked herself into a mental health treatment facility for 30 days in April, Jamie Lynn shared a sweet throwback photo of the sisters on Instagram.

“Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” the former Nickelodeon star captioned the heartfelt post. “#WCW.”

Jamie Lynn always has her big sister’s back and isn’t afraid to call out trolls for their harsh remarks about Britney’s struggles.

“I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” Jamie Lynn wrote in response to negative comments about her sister on Instagram in April. “I love my sister with everything I have … Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.”