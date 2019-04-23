Don’t mess with Jamie Lynn Spears. The Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram to speak out against the speculation surrounding her big sister Britney Spears’ mental health.

“10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” Jamie Lynn, 28, wrote in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23. “I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.”

Alongside the fiercely protective message, the country singer shared a video of herself defending Britney in October 2007 when a woman approached them and told the Princess of Pop that “nobody wants you in this neighborhood,” which prompted Jamie Lynn to scream back, “Then move the f–k out!”

In Tuesday’s Instagram caption, Jamie Lynn referenced the infamous exchange, writing that trolls “can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.”

The sisters’ mom, Lynne Spears, commented on the All That alum’s post with four red heart emojis.

Jamie Lynn was among the many loved ones who supported Britney during her high-profile breakdown in 2007 and 2008 in the wake of the Grammy winner’s divorce from Kevin Federline. More recently, the former actress dubbed Britney her “Woman Crush Wednesday” after the latter checked into a mental health facility in late March.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Britney decided to seek treatment after struggling to cope with her father Jamie Spears’ November 2018 hospitalization for a ruptured colon. “He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her,” one insider explained.

Some of the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer’s fans grew concerned for her well-being after a podcast made unfounded claims that she is being kept from making decisions on her own behalf (Variety reported that protestors recently gathered in West Hollywood). As the so-called #FreeBritney movement gained traction on social media, Britney was spotted for the first time in months on Sunday, April 21, when she left the mental health facility for a few hours to spend Easter with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

