Sticking by her sister! Jamie Lynn Spears showed support for Britney Spears after the pop star checked into a mental health facility amid their father Jamie’s illness struggles.

The Zoey 101 alum, 28, posted a throwback photo of the sisters riding a school bus via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3. “Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” Jamie Lynn captioned the heartfelt snapshot. “#WCW.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us earlier on Wednesday that the “Womanizer” singer, 37, is being treated at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” while her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, “are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin [Federline], for the time being.”

Shortly before the news broke, Britney shared an uplifting Instagram post about needing to take “me time” to prioritize self-care.

The “…Baby One More Time” songstress, who indefinitely postponed her Domination Las Vegas residency in January shortly after her 66-year-old father’s hospitalization for a ruptured colon, has been struggling to cope with his declining health.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” one insider told Us exclusively. “Then there was a period of time where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

The “Gimme More” singer opened up about her father’s sickness in an emotional January Instagram post after announcing her decision to delay Domination. “It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” she wrote. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

As Britney stays by her family’s side, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive,” a second source previously told Us.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!