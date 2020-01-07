Getting their groove on! Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, danced in an adorable TikTok video.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience?” the Friends alum, 55, captioned the footage on Instagram on Tuesday, January 7. “Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics.”

In the social media upload, the teenager danced in front of the camera in a black cropped tank and neon sweats while her mom mirrored the moves behind her.

“Whoa, you’re good at this,” Erin Foster commented on the mother-daughter video.

The actress welcome Coco in 2004 with her now-ex-husband, David Arquette, and the former couple have been coparenting her since their 2010 split. (The actor also shares two children with his wife, Christina McLarty — Charlie, 5, and Augustus, 2.)

“We have always just made [Coco] the number one priority,” Arquette told Us exclusively in May of his and Cox’s coparenting dynamic. “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it’s a bit tricky, but she’s got a huge heart and she’s really, really a brilliant girl, so we’re very lucky.”

Arquette’s daughter is “a lot cooler [and] more confident” than he was as a “wild child,” the Virginia native, 48, went on to tell Us at the time. “I think when you have trust and you can be open with them, that helps,” he explained. “Just showing them love, being supportive.”

Coco celebrated Thanksgiving with her mom this year and Cox shared a sweet selfie at the time. “Coco! You’re growing up way too fast,” Jennifer Aniston commented on the Instagram upload. “Or am I protecting? I love you deep.”

Although Cox’s daughter is currently interested in following in her mom’s acting footsteps, her aunt Rosanna Arquette has warned her against this career choice.

“Don’t do it,” the Desperately Seeking Susan star, 60, advised in February, telling Us, “It’s tough on kids. I think it’s a hard business for adults so, my gosh, you bring kids into it, there are some things that are not appropriate and not OK. … Children have been hurt, and I’m like a mama lion in that sense.”