



Gushing over her goddaughter! Jennifer Aniston commented on Courteney Cox and her 15-year-old daughter Coco’s Thanksgiving selfie.

“Coco! You’re growing up way too fast,” the Morning Show star, 50, wrote on Cox’s Thursday, November 28, Instagram upload. “Or am I protecting? I love you deep.”

In the close-up shot, captioned, “So thankful,” the mother-daughter pair put their heads together and smiled for the camera.

Aniston wasn’t the only one to comment on the holiday selfie. “Twins,” Kaley Cuoco wrote, while Isla Fisher added, “So thankful for you.”

The Cougar Town alum, 55, and her ex-husband, David Arquette, welcomed their daughter in 2004 and have been coparenting the teenager since their 2012 split.

“We have always just made [Coco] the No. 1 priority,” the actor, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively in May when asked how they make it work. “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it’s a bit tricky, but she’s got a huge heart and she’s really, really a brilliant girl.”

The Virginia native, who also shares sons Charlie, 5, and Augustus, 2, with his wife, Christina McLarty, added of his daughter’s personality: “I was a really wild child, so she’s a lot cooler than I was, a lot more confident than I’d ever been. I think when you have trust and you can be open with them, that helps. Just showing them love, being supportive.”

Besides hanging out with Coco on Thanksgiving, Cox spent some time with her friends — including Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and more celebrities.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Faksegiving,” the Leftovers star, 48, captioned a group photo on his Instagram Story. He went on to record a video of Cox giving a toast to her former Friends costar.

“Jen, I love you so much,” the Alabama native said, before jokingly demanding, “Justin please stop filming me.”