Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Celebrate Thanksgiving Together





Sometimes the holidays bring people together! Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux celebrated Thanksgiving with friends on Thursday, November 28.

The 48-year-old Leftovers alum shared a selfie from the star-studded holiday dinner via Instagram.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights #Faksegiving,” Theroux wrote alongside the picture with Aniston, 50, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel and more pals.

Cox, 55, gave a toast during dinner, which Theroux attempted to record.

“Jen, I love you so much. … Justin please stop filming me,” the former Cougar Town star said in the funny snap.

“I’m sorry I’m supposed to be recording toasts,” Theroux replied. “I’m so sorry I have to cut, anyway, it will be on the DVD commentary.”

Aniston and Theroux called it quits in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage. The former couple starting seeing each other romantically in 2011.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the twosome said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Earlier this month, an insider told Us that the actor “makes it a priority to stay in touch” with the Morning Show star.

“They have stayed friends and leaned on each other when necessary,” the insider said.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.