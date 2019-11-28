Food. Lots and lots of food. Stars spent Thanksgiving with their families and friends on Thursday, November 28, and some of them got creative in the kitchen!

While Reese Witherspoon admitted that she was letting someone else handle the cooking on Turkey Day, other stars got in touch with their inner Martha Stewart and showed off their culinary skills in the kitchen.

Flip or Flop host Christina Anstead used her enviable decorating talents to create a charcuterie grazing board that was a treat for the eyes as well as mouths. The HGTV star, who welcomed son Hudson with husband Ant Anstead in September, also shared pics and videos on her Instagram Stories of her kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, making gingerbread houses with Ant.

“We had to call in reinforcements because I couldn’t do it,” the 36-year-old admitted as she showed the Wheelers Dealers host, 40, expertly putting together the confections with white icing. “It’s not an easy task, especially because these were not cheap from Bristol Farms, so you think they’d stay up. Of course, he does it to perfection.”

She also shared a clip of the kids looking for a tiny bell hidden in their green-and-white Christmas tree in order to score a present and later posted a video of her godfather putting a huge turkey into a sizzling deep fryer.

Christina also posted sweet holiday-themed snaps with her three kids in front of the tree.

Teresa Giudice celebrated Thanksgiving with her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — who she shares with husband Joe Giudice.

While Joe, 47, remains in Italy while he awaits a verdict on his deportation appeal, Teresa, 47, prepared a traditional feast for her family and shared a photo of her father, Giacinto Gorga, sitting at the head of the table in her kitchen.

“Thankful for him,” she captioned a photo of her dad, who was rushed to hospital earlier this month. She also shared a pic from her mom Antonia Gorga’s grave, captioning it “miss u.” Teresa’s mother died in March 2017 at the age of 66 after a battle with pneumonia.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo of her Thanksgiving meal, with 12 dishes — including plenty of vegetable sides — set out on her kitchen counter. “From our gathering. To yours. Near and far. May you be well fed, surrounded by folks you love, who love you and plenty of willing and helpful hands to clear. Happy Thanksgiving. X, SJ.”

Scroll down for more pics of what the stars are for Thanksgiving 2019.