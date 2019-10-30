Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Very Happy’ Single, ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Meeting Someone





Jennifer Aniston is single, but she’s not ready to mingle — at least, not right now.

The Morning Show star, 50, is “not dating and not really looking either,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, but “if she meets someone, she wouldn’t rule it out.”

Because she’s been married twice — first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017 — the Friends alum is not interested in getting serious with someone. “At this point in her life, she feels like she’s been there, done that,” notes the source.

Instead, Aniston is putting her focus on her relationship with her close pals. “She’s happy with her girlfriends,” the source says of the actress, whose group of friends include A-List celebs such as Courteney Cox and Reese Witherspoon. “They laugh and cry together and can talk about anything. They have been by her side through the good and bad.”

For now, the Dumplin’ star — who joined Instagram earlier this month and has since garnered nearly 20 million followers — is enjoying the moment. The source adds, “She is very happy being single and living her life exactly as she wants to.”

For more on Aniston’s private life, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.