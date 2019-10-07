Single, not ready to mingle! Jennifer Aniston is perfectly happy with her solo status, she told Howard Stern on Monday, October 7.

During her SiriusXM interview with Stern, the Friends alum, 50, confirmed she is enjoying being single after her split from husband Justin Theroux. “Yeah, and I’m very busy,” she added. “For now. I’m promoting [The Morning Show]. I’m prepping for next season.”

Aniston also declined the shock jock’s offer of setting her up with someone. “Hey, listen, I just don’t like being set up,” she told Stern, 65. “I don’t like it. I hate it.”

The actress’s gig on The Morning Show, which premieres on November 1 on Apple TV+, marks her first full-time television role since Friends ended in 2004. In the new drama, she plays Alex Levy, a TV anchor who goes it alone after her cohost, played by Steve Carell, is fired for alleged sexual misconduct — while she contends with an ambitious journalist, played by Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston has been married twice, first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Theroux from 2015 until their separation in 2017. She and the Leftovers star, 48, announced their breakup in a joint statement to Us Weekly in February 2018. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they said at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. … We are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Pitt, 55, made headlines again in the wake of her split from Theroux and his separation from Angelina Jolie. In February, the exes reconnected at her 50th birthday party in Los Angeles. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it.”

The following month, a source explained to Us that Aniston and the Ad Astra actor “are still in touch and speak, but there still isn’t anything going on romantically between them.”

The Dumplin’ actress and Theroux seemingly reunited this year, as well, after their Dolly, the dog they shared, died in July. A close-up photo Theroux posted on Instagram at the time showed the actor holding hands with a woman fans suspected was Aniston.

Aside from her marriages, the Murder Mystery star has had relationships with Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer through the years, and she’s been linked to Paul Sculfor and Bradley Cooper.

