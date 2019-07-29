Mourning together. Jennifer Aniston and her estranged husband, Justin Theroux, seemingly reunited to say goodbye to their beloved dog Dolly, who died on Sunday, July 28.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” the Leftovers alum, 47, wrote on Instagram in the early hours of Monday, July 29. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest.”

He added, “Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog.”

Theroux shared six photos of the White Shepherd, including five of her covered in flowers and wrapped in a blanket during a touching backyard memorial service. One close-up snap showed the actor holding hands with a woman whom fans speculated to be Aniston.

The Friends alum, 50, revealed during a December 2018 interview that Dolly was named after Dolly Parton, which came as a surprise to the country singer.

“I guess I slightly offended her,” Aniston joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “I just think it’s cute. She’s so sweet.”

Later that month, Parton, 73, said on The Talk that she had a chance to meet the actress’ dog.

“It was embarrassing, kinda, because there were several people there, and I’d hear [Jennifer] say, ‘Dolly, don’t pee on the couch! Don’t be knocking the water bowl over,’” she said. “But actually, I think, probably, the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute.”

Aniston and Theroux announced in February 2018 that they had quietly separated a few months earlier. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Before walking down the aisle with Theroux in 2015, the We’re the Millers star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

