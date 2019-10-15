It’s about time, Rachel! Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram on Tuesday, October 15 — and shared a photo from her recent dinner with her former Friends costars.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” the Emmy winner, 50, captioned the selfie. “HI INSTAGRAM.”

Aniston was all smiles in the snap with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. She follows Kudrow, 56, Cox, 55, LeBlanc, 52, and Schwimmer, 52, on the app. Perry, 50, is now the only core cast member who does not have an Instagram account.

The Morning Show star also follows her estranged husband, Justin Theroux, from whom she separated in late 2017 after two years of marriage. The pair have remained good friends since their breakup.

The news comes just days after Aniston admitted that she was hesitant about making an Instagram account but felt pressured to do so.

“What you resist, persists,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 13. “It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away. … You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

The photo that the Dumplin’ star uploaded on Tuesday is likely from her October 5 dinner at Cox’s house with Kudrow, LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Perry.

“The whole gang. Everyone was there,” she revealed on The Howard Stern Show on October 7. “Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.”

Aniston teased that the gang “laughed so hard” during their “very civilized” meetup, noting that they “all miss” working together every day.

Friends aired on NBC for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Kudrow, Cox, Schwimmer and LeBlanc commemorated the 25th anniversary on Instagram in September by sharing a cast photo with the caption, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago.”

