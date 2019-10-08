



Reunited, and it feels so good! Jennifer Aniston revealed that the entire cast of Friends met up for a reunion dinner at Courteney Cox’s house on Saturday, October 5 — and our hearts are now complete!

“We just had dinner this week, on Saturday night,” Aniston, 50, revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, October 7. “The whole gang. Everyone was there.”

Aniston described the gathering as a “very civilized” meetup, where the pals “just laughed a lot.” She noted that she and her five costars — Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — “all miss” being on the NBC sitcom “every day.”

Host Howard Stern asked Aniston whether the full-cast reunion was “something that is unusual,” to which the Emmy winner replied: “No, it’s just that Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.”

“I love that,” Stern, 65, said in response.

“So do we,” Aniston added. “Oh, my God. We laughed so hard.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge then sought to determine whether there was anyone “in that crew [who] annoys” Aniston, to which she replied: “Not one.”

In reminiscing on her experience working on the acclaimed series, the Morning Show actress said she “would be nothing without it.” She also argued that it probably wouldn’t take “much” money to get the cast onboard for a revival series.

“I honestly think we would love it,” she explained to Stern. “I honestly think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show . . . it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so why do it?”

Aniston, Cox, 55, Kudrow, 55, Schwimmer, 52, LeBlanc, 52, and Perry, 50, starred on Friends for 10 seasons from September 1994 to May 2004. The popular NBC series celebrated its 25th anniversary last month. At the time, four of the show’s stars — Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer and LeBlanc — honored the momentous occasion by sharing the same cast pic and similar statements to Instagram, which began: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago.”

The Cougar Town alum posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, October 6, from her recent Friends cast reunion. She snapped a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc, captioning the post: “A rare night and I love it.”

Before appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM show, Aniston opened up to InStyle about how she missed the period of her life when she starred on Friends. “I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” she recalled to the magazine in August.

“I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words,” she continued. “So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don’t know why that one got me.”

