14 Hashtags That Would Trend If ‘Friends’ Aired Today

Over the past 25 years, Friends has not only spawned endless GIFs, memes and quotable scenes but it’s become a staple on television. The NBC series, which aired from 1994 to 2004, introduced the world to Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and over the course of 10 seasons, so many incredible memories were made.

Some of the funniest moments, however, happened off-camera, co-creator Marta Kauffman told Us Weekly exclusively at Tribeca TV Festival ahead of the anniversary.

“When Matt LeBlanc made an entrance into the coffee house and tripped and fell so hard behind the couch that his feet flew up over the couch, I fell down on the floor laughing,” the writer, 62, revealed to Us. “I think there were four different times he tried to do it. The second time, he came in and he glanced and he just tripped and we started laughing over again, and we just couldn’t get through the scene. It was hilarious.”

The other moment that ranks high in Kauffman’s memory is Ross’ famous couch scene, where he tried to bring his couch up the apartment stairs with Rachel and Chandler and continuously yelled “Pivot!” at them both.

“We were laughing so hard we were crying,” she remembered.

Another extremely memorable episode was “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” in which the group learns about Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship. “The moment I remember the most [from that episode] is Matt LeBlanc trying to undo Phoebe’s bra. Because we did that quite a few times before it actually worked,” executive producer Kevin Bright recalled during the panel.

“There were a couple of times where it didn’t work, but when it did work, it kind of surprised Lisa so much the first time,” Kauffman added. “When it did happen, she laughed out of character, so we had to do it again!”

If the show began today, it would be different. However, one thing is for sure: Many moments would be trending on social media the moment they happened. Everyone would be discussing them the next day at the water cooler.

Us Weekly has gathered 14 moments that definitely would have trended on Twitter, had Friends been on when Twitter was around. Scroll through our gallery to relive them all.