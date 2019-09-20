No one is perfect — not even Monica Geller! Friends is a fan-favorite series and has been ever since it debuted on September 22, 1994. However, that means that diehard fans have watched it over and over again in the past 25 years … and noticed the plot holes or lack of continuity throughout the show.

The series introduced the world to Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) — and in turn, they became our own friends. The friends lived across from each other (and later, across the street) through the duration of the series.

That is where the first mid-series change without explanation occurred: The apartment numbers. In the early episodes, Monica and Rachel lived in apartment 5, while Chandler and Joey across the hall lived in apartment 4. However, the staircase in the hallways and the incredible view outside showed that both apartments were clearly on higher floors and would have higher apartment numbers. So, the apartment numbers were later changed to 19 and 20.

Ahead of Tribeca TV Festival’s recent 25th anniversary panel, co-creator Marta Kauffman shed light on the series, and while she didn’t call out any mistakes made while filming, she did admit things would be very different if the show was on today.

“I wish I had my 2019 glasses on when we did a lot of it,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the event when addressing Monica’s weight in the flashback scenes. “There are things I look back on and go, ‘Yeah if I had known better I would have done things differently,’ but I didn’t!”

Kevin Bright, who was an executive producer on the series, echoed Kauffman, adding that things were very different when the NBC sitcom began. “I think we broke plenty of new ground,” Bright told Us. “You’d never seen a gay wedding on television before Friends, you’d never seen blatant sexuality on a sitcom before Friends, so I think we broke our ground.”

Scroll through the gallery below for inconsistencies and plot holes you may have missed!