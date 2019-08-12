



In the words of Chandler Bing, I don’t know what’s happening but I’m excited! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, the beloved series will be heading to theaters for three special screenings of 12 iconic episodes.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” Warner Bros. TV Group President & CMO Lisa Gregorian told Entertainment Weekly. “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary event will take place on Monday, September 23, Saturday, September 28, and Wednesday, October 2, in more than 1,000 theaters across the country. Each screening will include four episodes, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Night one will feature Pilot – ReDo, The One With The Blackout, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out; night two will feature The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos; and night three will feature The One With Chandler In a Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) starred in Friends. The sitcom debuted on NBC in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons until 2004.

For more details and tickets, head to Fathom. For now, all seasons are available on Netflix.

