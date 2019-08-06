



Reliving the glory days. Jennifer Aniston reassured the world that its Friends nostalgia is totally justified when she admitted to missing the sitcom too.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” Aniston, 50, recalled to InStyle on Tuesday, August 6. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don’t know why that one got me.”

The Emmy winner claimed that she “started to find my confidence when I was on Friends.” She also said that being on the NBC sitcom was “the ultimate trust exercise” because “there was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

Aniston starred as Rachel Green on the acclaimed series from 1994 to 2004. She appeared alongside an ensemble cast Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

“When I think back on the ‘90s, it makes me nostalgic — period. They were simpler times,” Aniston continued to tell InStyle. “This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren’t exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much shit going on, we didn’t necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection.”

In recent months, Aniston has expressed her interest in reprising her iconic character in a Friends revival series. “I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June.

‘Friends’ cocreator Marta Kauffman, meanwhile, revealed that there were no plans to revisit the beloved show after Aniston’s declaration. Later that month, Kauffman told the Associated Press that the original was “a good thing” and they “wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Despite Kauffman’s disappointing news, the ladies of Friends — Aniston, Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56 — staged a reunion of their own when they traveled to Cabo San Lucas for a girl’s trip that same month to celebrate the Cougar Town alum’s birthday. Cox and Kudrow documented their time abroad on their Instagram pages.

While Friends concluded its 10-season run 15 years ago, the show has seen a resurgence in the digital age as fans — both old and new — have rediscovered the series on Netflix. The sitcom is the second most-watched series on the streaming giant’s platform behind The Office. However, the sitcom will exit Netflix for WarnerMedia’s upcoming HBO Max service in 2020.

