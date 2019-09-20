



There are chicks and ducks in the world again! That’s just one message you’ll get from the Easter eggs hidden on Google in celebration of Friends‘ 25th anniversary. The series, which premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, quickly become a fan favorite, so it’s no surprise that Google wanted to become part of the big milestone.

The world fell in love with Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) when the show debuted, and now you can relive some of each character’s most epic moments.

In order to see the Easter eggs, simply search each character’s name on Google. Once the name appears, click the icon that shows up next to the name on the right hand side of your screen. Then, watch the magic happen.

When searching Monica Geller, an image of a purple bucket – the color of her apartment – filled with soap and water appears. Upon clicking, a sponge comes out and cleans your computer screen. Of course, this is a reference to Monica’s love for cleaning!

Phoebe Buffay has one of the best icons: a guitar! When clicked, a black cat hops out and walks across the screen while she sings “Smelly Cat.” The song is first performed in season 2’s “The One With the Baby on the Bus” and then becomes Phoebe’s go-to song, which she performs multiple times throughout the show. (Kudrow even sang it on stage with Taylor Swift in 2015!)

For Ross, the image that appears is a couch. No, it’s not the Central Perk couch but instead the couch Ross bought in season 5’s “The One With the Cop.” Upon clicking the couch, hear Ross yell “Pivot!” and watch your Google search page do just that. On the fourth click, the couch breaks in half and Ross says, “OK, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.” The couch splitting in half – or breaking, as one may say – could also be in reference to the paleontologist’s favorite phrase: “We were on a break.”

Rachel Green’s image isn’t as fun, but is just as iconic: a photo of her hairstyle, The Rachel. When clicking, you’ll be redirected to a Google Image search of “The Rachel,” dedicated to the haircut she rocked in season 2.

Chandler Bing may be best known for his sweater vests but it’s his pets who landed on the Google search. When clicking his icon – the BarcaLounger – a chick and a duck pop out and annoyingly quack across the screen.

Last but not least – and maybe the best of all – is Joey Tribbiani. Upon clicking his pizza icon, some of his favorite snacks appear on the screen, including a brownie, a sandwich and a turkey leg, before arms come out to grab them. Joey then yells, “Joey doesn’t share food,” a line he said in the final season after a date tried to eat fries off of his plate.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!