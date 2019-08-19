



Could he be a better pal? Matthew Perry’s Friends character, Chandler Bing, not only knew how to cut through any situation with a well-timed joke, but he also had a lot of heart.

Perry, 50, starred as the funny one of the bunch from 1994 to 2004. He shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) during the show’s highly successful 10 seasons on NBC.

Whether Chandler was making up silly names for his magazine subscriptions or confessing his feelings for future wife Monica, he was always good for a laugh and a heartwarming moment.

The actor revealed during a March 2017 appearance on Good Morning America that his favorite one-liner from his time on the sitcom was from the season 2 episode “The One With Ross’ New Girlfriend.” Chandler tells Joey, “You have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!” after his buddy asks when 1990 was.

As much fun as the cast had while filming the series, Perry admitted in June 2017 that he refuses to participate in a revival. “I have this recurring nightmare — I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares,” he told Variety. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no.”

Aniston, 50, reiterated her costar’s fear during a December 2018 interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, noting that Perry is not the only one with hesitations. “The girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” the actress said.

Watch the video above to relive some of Chandler’s most iconic moments!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!