Matthew Perry’s family has broken their silence following his “tragic” death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the actor’s family told People in a Sunday, October 29, statement. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The Friends alum is survived by parents John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, who split less than one year after Matthew’s birth, and multiple stepsiblings. Suzanne later remarried Dateline host Keith Morrison. John, Suzanne and Keith were all spotted outside Matthew’s Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, per photos obtained by Page Six.

News broke earlier on Saturday that Matthew had died at the age of 54. According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement officials responded to a call at Matthew’s home. Upon their arrival, Matthew was found unresponsive in a hot tub. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, with the newspaper noting that there was no sign of foul play.

Related: Shannen Doherty, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars React to Matthew Perry's Death Celebrities are mourning the loss of actor Matthew Perry after his death at age 54. Perry died from an apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. Police responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home, where they reportedly found the actor unconscious in a jacuzzi. Ian Ziering, who worked with […]

The L.A. coroner’s office confirmed Matthew’s death early on Sunday, noting that he passed away at his home on Saturday. The case is currently listed as “open” and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Matthew — who rose to fame in 1994 after landing the role of Chandler Bing on Friends — has since been memorialized across Hollywood. Both Saturday Night Live and the National Hockey League (of which Matthew was a big fan) offered solemn tributes on Saturday.

Many of his former costars and A-List friends have also recalled fond memories of Matthew.

“What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry,” Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote via Instagram. “The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

Shannen Doherty, for her part, looked back at their “long” friendship in her own tribute.

“We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing,” Doherty, 52, penned via Instagram. “We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made-up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued: “Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”