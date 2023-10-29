Matthew Perry’s death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles coroner’s office.

According to the county’s medical examiner’s website, Perry died at his home on Saturday, October 28, at the age of 54. The case is currently “open” and an autopsy is currently scheduled.

TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday that Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Perry’s assistant reportedly contacted 911 and officers responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at the scene. The outlets report that there were no signs of foul play but that an investigation is ongoing.

Perry’s final Instagram post — shared just five days before he died — was a pic of the actor in a jacuzzi with the caption: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Perry rose to fame on Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, after making appearances on Boys Will Be Boys, Beverly Hills, 90210, Growing Pains and Who’s the Boss?. He played Chandler Bing for all 10 seasons of Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“I’m certain that I got famous so I would not waste my entire life trying to get famous,” he wrote in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “You have to get famous to know that it’s not the answer. And nobody who is not famous will ever truly believe that.”

Perry struggled with substance abuse throughout his career, checking into treatment twice during Friends‘ 10-year run. He later revealed that he was only sober for one complete season of the beloved sitcom, and said that his appearance was an indicator of his sobriety.

“You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills,” he wrote in his book, adding, “When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

During a 2022 radio interview to promote the memoir, he noted that his struggles made Friends difficult for him to watch. “It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t,” he said, speaking of his castmates. “They got everything I got, but I still had to fight this thing. I can’t watch the show, because I was brutally thin and being beaten down so badly by the disease. […]That’s why I don’t want to watch it, because that’s what I see — that’s what I notice when I watch it.”

Perry went on to star on sitcoms Go On and The Odd Couple and several movies, including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again. His last credit is for 2017’s The Kennedys: After Camelot, in which he played Ted Kennedy alongside Katie Holmes as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.