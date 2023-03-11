Learning more about one of our favorite Friends. Actress Maggie Wheeler, known for playing the high-pitched Janice on the sitcom, exclusively told Us Weekly what fans might not know about her.

The New York native, 61, revealed that she starts her day with some iced decaf coffee — and even has an espresso maker she was given while working on Friends. “I’m happy to say that when we were on the show one year, they gifted us this beautiful espresso maker as a Christmas gift. So, I have my Friends espresso maker in my kitchen. My husband does the coffee making, and I do the drinking,” Wheeler said, referring to her spouse Daniel Wheeler, who she married in 1990.

The Californication alum pairs her morning caffeine jolt with some International Delight, which released a new limited-edition creamer inspired by Friends. “First of all, it’s fantastic. It’s delicious,” Maggie told Us. “It has hazelnut and mocha, and it’s so reminiscent of the show, and it’s inspired by the Manhattan Mocha, which is a coffee that’s served at Central Perk. It’s on the chalkboard. So, fans will have noticed if they were looking closely at what was served on that chalkboard. And my very first scene with Chandler, he brings me that huge cup of coffee, and so it really is just reminiscent of my time on Friends and everything that Central Perk represents.”

Scroll down to learn more about Wheeler:

1. My favorite way to start my morning is with a wake-up call from my daughter and a cup of coffee with International Delight Friends Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Coffee Creamer.

2. I [wrote] a children’s book I hope to release soon.

3. I watch Friends reruns, and there are actually many episodes I still haven’t seen.

4. My beauty trick is singing in harmony with others. Joy is the best beauty enhancer.

5. I’m a voiceover artist, community choir director and vocal workshop facilitator.

6. My first car was a rental.

7. I’d like to go to South Africa someday to see its beauty, experience the music in person and learn from the people there.

8. The actresses I looked up to growing up were Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett.

9. I had the good fortune of meeting [theater performers] Shaun and Abigail Bengson from afar. I am continuously starstruck by their brilliance.

10. My favorite wardrobe items are my oldest pair of jeans and a cashmere sweater.

11. I absolutely love Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. It’s such a brave and revolutionary film.

12. The Friends props department gave me a funny keychain from Janice’s purse, and I also have a few iconic pairs of pants stashed away.

13. I loved my time on Curb Your Enthusiasm. I didn’t want that shoot to end.

14. On Sunday afternoons, I run choir and community song gatherings online.

15. My favorite spot in my house is at the kitchen table.

16. My favorite books are The Signature of All Things, Arcadia and We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves.

17. When I was in high school, Harold Prince’s revival of Candide came to Broadway, starring Mark Baker. I was hopelessly smitten. I went to see the show over and over.

18. My favorite meal to cook changes, but I love soup.

19. My alternate profession would be working at a chimpanzee sanctuary.

20. My guilty pleasure reality TV show is Chopped. I was also a die-hard Mob Wives fan when it was airing.

21. My husband is an artist, and every year he makes sculptural Valentines for me and our two daughters.

22. “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt brings back the best memories. We danced to it at our wedding.

23. I have never sung karaoke.

24. A common misconception about me is that my voice sounds like Janice’s voice.

25. When I read material, I know right away if it’s the right role for me. I’m not sure what the next dream role is, but I’ll know when I see it.