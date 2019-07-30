



Wonderfully weird. Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd) put it best when describing Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) in Friends. While Phoebe was clearly the outcast on the sitcom — the rest of the group were pretty well-off with families, while her mother died by suicide and her father went to jail, leaving her homeless — she actually came through time and time again for each and every one of her friends.

In season 5, she gave birth to her brother’s triplets because he was unable to have children. In the episode, titled “The One Hundredth,” she cried after realizing she was emotionally attached to the babies. However, she knew that would happen but still did it for her brother and his wife.

Years later, in season 8, she learned that Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) was pregnant, but when she wasn’t ready to tell the group, Phoebe lied and said she was the one expecting. It wasn’t the greatest lie — she said the father was James Brolin — but she still stepped up to cover for Rachel.

Later on in the episode, after it came out that Rachel was the actual pregnant one, Phoebe told her the pregnancy test was negative. It was really positive, but when Rachel cried over it being negative, Phoebe told her, “Now you know how you really feel!”

For more of Phoebe’s sweetest moments, watch the video above.

Friends is now streaming on Netflix.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!