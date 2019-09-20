



It’s been 25 years since Friends premiered on NBC, and like its viewers, the show’s cast has grown up too.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) were in their mid 20s and early 30s when the show aired its pilot on September 22, 1994. Now, all in their 50s, the cast looks — and feels — a lot different from when their Friends journey began more than two decades ago.

In an interview with InStyle in August, Aniston, 50, reflected on how much the show changed her life.

“I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure,” she said. “In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

She continued, “I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” she said. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’”

Though several of the show’s stars are down for a reunion, Friends cocreator Marta Kauffman told the Associated Press in June that a reboot is unlikely.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Kauffman’s comments came after Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in June that the core Friends cast is ready to reunite when the time is right.

“Listen, I told you this: I would do it,” the Murder Mystery star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Anything could happen!”

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The show aired its series finale on May 6, 2004. In 2002, the series took home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Kudrow, 56, and Aniston also won Emmys for their performances in 1998 and 2002, respectively.

Ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary on Sunday, September 22, several cast members have taken to Instagram to look back on their time on the series.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. We might be in different places but we are connected💕🍩 #STILLTHEREFORYOU #FRIENDS #friends25thanniversary #TWITTER@MATTHEWPERRY #COMEONALREADYJEN,” Kudrow captioned a photo of the cast on Thursday, September 19, poking fun at how Perry, 50, and Aniston still haven’t created Instagram accounts.

Cox, 55, also teased the Odd Couple alum and the Dumplin’ star for not being on Instagram in her Friends tribute.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I love these guys! @_schwim_ @lisakudrow @mleblanc #seriouslyjen? #youtoomatthew #friends,” she wrote.

LeBlanc, 52, and Schwimmer, 52, also shared the same cast photo, which was a promo shot from the final season of the show, on their Instagram accounts.

For more on how the Friends cast has changed over the years, watch the video above.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!