Kardashian tested, kid approved! Kourtney Kardashian shared a recipe for shortbread cookies that her 10-year-old son, Mason Disick, simply can’t get enough of and they sound downright delicious.

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, didn’t come up with the recipe herself, it comes from a pretty stellar source — Liz Prueitt, the cofounder of San Francisco’s trendy Tartine Bakery — and is the subject of a Poosh article from Wednesday, February 19.

The cookies take approximately 30 minutes to throw together and are made with plenty of butter and sugar, which Kardashian typically avoids. They also include some flour, a bit of cinnamon and a dash of salt to highlight all the flavors.

As for how to cook these sweet treats? Prueitt, 52, recommends letting them get a tad crisp. “There is a pervasive myth that shortbread should never bake to the point of browning. I want to persuade you that a golden tint is not only OK but preferable,” the culinary pro explains in her Tartine cookbook. “The buttery flavor will become more pronounced with a bit of color, and that is as essential an element to shortbread as its friable crumb.”

The result, according to the Poosh post, is a dessert that’s “crumbly and sweet” with “a dash of savory all in one delicious bite.”

The post also notes that Kardashian whipped up a batch of these gluten-free treats recently and they were a big hit. Per the California native’s Instagram Stories, these cookies are Mason’s “favorite.”

Though the Poosh founder has made her feelings on excessive amounts of sugar widely known, she occasionally permits sugary confections like this and her homemade chocolate chip banana bread, which she shared the recipe for earlier this month.

Another treat that’s beloved by Kardashian and her family, which also includes daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, is a brownie recipe that originated with “lovey” Kris Jenner.

Kardashian shared the brownie recipe that “never disappoints” in April 2019 and noted that she frequently makes the treats with her children, just as Jenner, 64, did when she was growing up.

What’s more? The E! personality’s brood is already taking after her in the kitchen. Earlier this month, Kardashian shared an Instagram snapshot of Reign standing over the stove and making himself breakfast as the new family dog looked on. “Good Morning from Chef Reign and Cubs,” she mused in the caption.