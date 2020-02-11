Behold, the Kardashian-Jenner family bakers! The famous clan may be known for everything from makeup to workout clothes, but their skills aren’t limited to successful business ventures. In fact, several members of the large brood are becoming seriously expert bakers.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. The mogul may have billions to her name, but she’s not above baking her own desserts. In fact, Jenner frequently creates her own confections at home for various occasions. In February 2020 alone, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made cupcakes for Valentine’s Day as well as for daughter Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday.

The Valentine’s Day treats sported pink icing and sprinkles shaped like red, white and pink sprinkles. Additionally, each cupcake had “XO” written on it in red icing. Jenner used a similar color palette for her little girl’s birthday cupcakes, which she prepared a few days earlier. Those sweets were topped with light pink icing and the phrase “Happy Birthday Stormi,” which was written on each pastry in white.

While she’s definitely not a fan of traditional candy, even Kourtney Kardashian bakes herself a little something sugary every now and again. In January 2020, the health-conscious star whipped up a batch of homemade Armenian baklava and proudly shared the picture-perfect final project via her Instagram Stories.

Though Khloé Kardashian might be one of the last members of her famous family to get bitten by the baking bug, she’s certainly making up for lost time. In September 2019, the Kourtney and Khloé take the Hamptons alum began baking her own bread and she soon enlisted her daughter True Thompson to help. “We bake bread together a few times a week,” she shared via her Instagram in November 2019, along with several photos of the toddler working in the kitchen. “I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.”

Khloé upped her baking game just a short time later when she made a cake for mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The circular creation was topped with blue and silver glitter as a tribute to Gamble’s preferred football team, the Dallas Cowboys. “Oh my god you guys, Khloé made the cutest cake for Corey because she knows he loves the Dallas Cowboys,” the momager gushed via her Instagram Stories at the time. “Khloé you are adorable.”

Scroll down to see more homemade Kardashian-Jenner creations!