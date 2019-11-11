



Khloé Kardashian is taking her baking skills to the next level! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was hard at work this weekend on a sweet surprise for Corey Gamble.

The tour manager, who is dating Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, turned 39 on Sunday, November 10, and the Good American founder, 35, marked the occasion by baking him a tasty treat.

Jenner, 64, showed off the custom confection on her Instagram Stories. “Oh my god you guys, Khloé made the cutest cake for Corey because she knows he loves the Dallas Cowboys,” the momager explained, getting a closeup of the cake. Kardashian’s circular creation was decorated with blue and silver glitter, a nod to the Texas team’s colors. It was also surrounded by several tiny, edible footballs.

“Khloé you are adorable,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside the cake video. “Just the sweetest.”

She added: “HBD @CoreyGamble.”

Though the cake clearly had Jenner’s seal of approval, Gamble needed to give it his blessing as well, so he sampled a small piece. “How is it?” Jenner asked.

“Damn, it’s good,” Gamble replied as he licked his fingers. The birthday boy’s glowing review then prompted Jenner to shout: “Good job Khloé!”

The cake comes several weeks after Kardashian began honing her baking skills by making several loaves of bread. In September, the Revenge Body host baked a plain loaf for her daughter True Thompson, 18 months, and also made a cinnamon raisin bread for Jenner. “This is what I do on Friday nights now,” the Khloé and Lamar alum boasted at the time. “I couldn’t be happier.”

In the past, the E! personality has also made cinnamon sugar pretzels, which she shaped herself, and several other loaves of bread for herself and her loved ones.

The treat for Gamble comes after a bit of tension between him and other members of Jenner’s family. During an episode of KUWTK that aired in September, Gamble mentioned “spanking” Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, 7, after she scratched her nanny in the face.

“I’m whipping her ass,” Gamble declared on the show, drawing ire from Disick, 36, who quickly came to his daughter’s defense.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f–k out of here,” the Flip It Like Disick star declared.

The pair eventually settled the disagreement and Jenner and Gamble’s relationship, which began in 2014, now seems stronger than ever. “Kris and Corey are doing great, and Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her.”