The calm before the storm! The Kardashian family came together for a cozy and peaceful Christmas celebration before revealing the depths of their Coronavirus quarantine struggles during the Thursday, April 29, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The episode kicked off with a family discussion on who would be hosting the 2019 Christmas Eve party, after Kim Kardashian revealed her husband, Kanye West, was opposed to hosting it at their house a second year in a row.

Ultimately, Kourtney Kardashian volunteered her estate as the location for the annual star-studded soiree. Tensions grew, however, when Kourtney, 41, insisted she also host the Christmas morning brunch, despite Kylie Jenner’s request to host.

“Kylie’s will be too over the top, she’ll have a chef. … I don’t want that. If you guys want that, I can do my own thing,” Kourtney vented. Later, Kendall Jenner echoed the Poosh founder’s sentiment, encouraging her family to spend a day without a hired staff.

“We could take the day and not be waited on. Like, why don’t we do our own thing?” the model, 24, said. “That’s, like, kind of what I enjoy about Christmas morning.”

After a successful Christmas celebration, the episode featured a teaser about how the family is handling the current Coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles. Scott Disick admitted to feeling “a little stir crazy,” while Kim showed footage of her children running in circles in an enormous empty room.

Kylie hinted at an unnamed loved one’s diagnosis, admitting that “it’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.”

During a family group video chat with Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Scott, 36, asked if Khloé has “slept with Tristan yet.” When the momager, 64, insisted, “Oh, 100 percent,” Khloé denied that was true.

The pair have been spending time together amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” the insider noted.

That said, the Good American designer, 35, is hesitant to get too close.

“Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she’s not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now,” the source said.

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return on E! in September.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.