Proving himself? Tristan Thompson is taking his quarantine with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and their 23-month-old daughter, True, seriously during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

But is Kardashian, 35, on the same page as Thompson, 29? “Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she’s not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now,” the insider reveals.

Us broke the news in March that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the basketball player were facing the health crisis together in self-isolation. “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source said at the time. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Thompson and Kardashian split in February 2019 after a string of cheating scandals on his part. They began dating in September 2016 and welcomed True in April 2018.

The exes entertained themselves at home by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD,” she tweeted on March 26.

Kardashian later stood up for Thompson after a fan called her out for giving him another chance after he kissed Jordyn Woods. “We have forgiven both parties!” she replied on Twitter, adding: “I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being.”

As for the athlete, he shared adorable snaps with True via Instagram on Sunday, March 29, with a simple red-heart emoji as his caption. The reality star, in turn, “liked” his post.

