Tristan Thompson Is All Smiles in Sweet Shots With Daughter True

Adorable father-daughter duo! Tristan Thompson shared sweet shots with his and Khloé Kardashian’s 23-month-old daughter, True, on Sunday, March 29.

In the professional basketball player’s Instagram upload, Thompson, 29, grinned with his little one in his lap. The athlete helped the toddler hold a pair of sunglasses up to her face while she smiled.

Kardashian, 35, “liked” the social media upload, which her ex captioned with a heart emoji.

The former couple welcomed their baby girl in April 2018 and are now “happily coparenting” one year after their split, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“There are no plans for them to get back together,” the insider added at the time.

In October 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that raising True with the Canada native, who cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, can be “hard.” She explained to Jay Shetty: “It’s not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

The Revenge Body host went on to say, “As long as it’s not hurting [me] in any way. If [coparenting with Scott Disick] was hindering Kourtney [Kardashian’s] growth or if [coparenting] hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children. But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships.”

She and the NBA player are currently quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source told Us exclusively last week. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” the insider explained. “Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”