Shacking up together! The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world, causing school shutdowns, Hollywood to halt on filming and movie releases — and it’s even switched up how celebrity exes are living.

Stars who share children, but are no longer an item, like Odette Annable and Dave Annable, have joined forces and quarantined together amid the crisis. Couples who have recently split ahead of the virus hitting are now back under one roof.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who split in 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, have opted to live with one another despite their divorced status.

The Die Hard actor, 65, who is remarried to Emma Heming and has two daughters with the model, has been hunkered down with Moore, 57, and their children for more than a month.

During their quality family time, the squad started a “Family book club” and showed off matching pajamas.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah captioned a goofy snap of her cohabitating crew on April 6. “Family bonding,” the G.I. Jane actress wrote alongside a similar photo.

After splitting up in January, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have stayed together at their Los Angeles home, but they aren’t romantically involved.

“They are definitely not back together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April, noting that the Desperate Housewives alum, 41, is living in the guest house. “They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

A second source revealed to Us that the former flames, who were an item for more than 10 years, are “making things work” and are “cohabitating and quarantining together.”

Us broke the news in March that exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, have been living under the same roof amid the quarantine. The two celebrated True’s birthday in April with an at-home Trolls party and have had Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewing parties will staying in the same house.

Scroll below to see which stars have been cooped up with their exes amid the coronavirus quarantine.